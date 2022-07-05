Advertisement

San Jose Sharks Make NHL Historyt

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros, right, watches the puck while defending against San...
Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros, right, watches the puck while defending against San Jose Sharks left wing Jonah Gadjovich (42) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
-SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - The San Jose Sharks have hired longtime NHL forward Mike Grier to become the first Black general manager in NHL history. Grier fills the spot that opened when Doug Wilson stepped away for health reasons earlier this year. Grier spent three of his 14 seasons in the NHL with the Sharks from 2006 to 2009 and he has spent the past decade filling various roles as a coach and scout around the league. He was most recently the hockey operations advisor for the New York Rangers.

