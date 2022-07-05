Advertisement

‘Open Murder’ -- Lansing vehicular homicide suspect charged

Andrew Coleman has been charged with Open Murder.
Andrew Coleman has been charged with Open Murder.(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police have identified and charged the suspect in a vehicular homicide that took place Sunday.

Just after 3:51 a.m. on July 3, officers from the Lansing Police Department (LPD) were sent to Shepard Street in Lansing near Stabler Park on reports of a person being struck by a car. Upon arrival they found a 30-year-old man with serious injuries.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead. He has been identified as Marquise Manns, Jr.

At the scene, officers found the vehicle believed to have been involved with the incident and learned the accused driver fled from the scene on foot. Using K9 units, Lansing Police tracked the suspect and located him a short distance from the scene.

“Officers were able to take the accused into custody without further incident,” LPD said in a release. “Initial information suggests the victim, accused and others at the scene were involved in a verbal altercation prior to the victim being hit with a car. Police are investigating this as an intentional act.”

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Andrew Coleman. He has been charged with Homicide - Open Murder and is being held on $100,000 bond.

