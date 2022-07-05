Now Desk Morning - Police seek help finding missing woman, 4th of July traditions continue amid unrest, and more
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is in with a look at what we can expect weather-wise this first full week of July.
Then News 10 Today’s Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to take a look at the trending stories from the morning, including some 4th of July traditions that continued amid unrest across the country and in Lansing. Plus we look ahead to News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
More:
- Warm and humid Tuesday
- Have you seen this woman? Barry Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for missing 26-year-old
- Lansing police investigating two overnight homicides
- 2 officers shot during July 4 celebration in Philadelphia
- Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 5th, 2022
- Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 99° 1911
- Lansing Record Low: 37° 1972
- Jackson Record High: 103º 1911
- Jackson Record Low: 43º 1972
