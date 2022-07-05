Advertisement

Now Desk Morning - Police seek help finding missing woman, 4th of July traditions continue amid unrest, and more

WILX News 10 Now Desk
WILX News 10 Now Desk(WILX/Bronwyn Moisan)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is in with a look at what we can expect weather-wise this first full week of July.

Then News 10 Today’s Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to take a look at the trending stories from the morning, including some 4th of July traditions that continued amid unrest across the country and in Lansing. Plus we look ahead to News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

More:

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 5th, 2022

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 99° 1911
  • Lansing Record Low: 37° 1972
  • Jackson Record High: 103º 1911
  • Jackson Record Low: 43º 1972

