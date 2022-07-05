WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Afternoon - Humidity hangs around, Eiffel Tower in need of dire repairs, and a menu makeover
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford checks out when the rain - and cooler temps - will return.
Plus a famous landmark is in dire need of repairs, a restaurant chain gets a menu makeover, what’s trending this afternoon, and what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 5th, 2022:
- Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 99° 1911
- Lansing Record Low: 37° 1972
- Jackson Record High: 103º 1911
- Jackson Record Low: 43º 1972
