No Moneyball Basketball This Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Moneyball Pro Am Basketball League in Lansing is idle this week because of the July 4th holiday week. Action resumes next Tuesday, July 12th at 5pm with a triple header. All games are played at Holt High School and there is no admission charge. Games are also played same time on Thursday nights as well.

