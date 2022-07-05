Advertisement

No Moneyball Basketball This Week

State basketball tournament
State basketball tournament(WVLT)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Moneyball Pro Am Basketball League in Lansing is idle this week because of the July 4th holiday week. Action resumes next Tuesday, July 12th at 5pm with a triple header. All games are played at Holt High School and there is no admission charge. Games are also played same time on Thursday nights as well.

