Multiple road closures in Ingham County begin Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MDOT is beginning multiple road and bridge repair projects this week, a few in Ingham County.

Starting Tuesday, MDOT will close Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the Norfolk Southern Railroad Crossing between Victor Avenue and Dunlap Street. The work will provide improved drainage and new pavement. That project is expected to be completed by Aug. 9.

MDOT will also be replacing a culvert at Horsebrook Creek at Delta River Drive near the I-96 Business Loop. The work will require closing I-96 at Delta River, drivers should follow posted detours or seek alternate routes.

The project is expected to run from Tuesday until Monday, July 11.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.