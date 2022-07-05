Michigan State Police warn drivers to slow down after 105 MPH ticket
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) put out a warning on Twitter Tuesday after clocking a driver going over a hundred miles-per-hour on I-96.
MSP say the driver was spotted on a portion of I-96 located in Livingston County. A 20-year-old man was clocked at 105 mph. The speed limit on that section of I-96 is 70 mph.
In their post, police asked drivers to keep to the speed limit for the sake of safety.
“Just a reminder that ‘Speed Kills.’ Please drive the posted speed limits for the safety of all drivers,” they wrote.
Today a Michigan State Police trooper stopped a 20 year old male for speeding 105 in a 70 mile zone on I-96 in Livingston County. Just a reminder that “Speed Kills”. Please drive the posted speed limits for the safety of all drivers. pic.twitter.com/uWAjBinsky— MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) July 5, 2022
Next:
- Teen found dead after West Michigan fire, sheriff’s office investigating
- Multiple road closures in Ingham County begin Tuesday
- Lansing Police identify victim after three people were shot on Sunday
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.