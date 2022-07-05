Advertisement

Michigan State Police warn drivers to slow down after 105 MPH ticket

MSP pull over driver for going 105 on I-96.
MSP pull over driver for going 105 on I-96.(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) put out a warning on Twitter Tuesday after clocking a driver going over a hundred miles-per-hour on I-96.

MSP say the driver was spotted on a portion of I-96 located in Livingston County. A 20-year-old man was clocked at 105 mph. The speed limit on that section of I-96 is 70 mph.

In their post, police asked drivers to keep to the speed limit for the sake of safety.

“Just a reminder that ‘Speed Kills.’ Please drive the posted speed limits for the safety of all drivers,” they wrote.

