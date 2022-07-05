Meridian Township police seek man in retail fraud investigation
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man.
According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-2636).
