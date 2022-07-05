Lugnuts Resume Play Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts host the Great Lakes Loons for game two of the teams’ six game series Wednesday night at 7:05 at Jackson Field. The Lugnuts have a 4-6 record in the second half of the Midwest League season after opening the series with a 7-4 walk off win on July 4th in front of 10,005 fans.

