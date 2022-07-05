Lenawee County man in custody after wife’s death

RAISIN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man has been taken into police custody after he allegedly killed his wife.

It happened Monday night in a home in Lenawee County, about 40 miles east of Hillsdale.

Officials say the man shot the victim and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim has not yet been released, but officials say the suspect is a 44-year-old man.

The police department is trying to determine whether there were children at home at the time of the shooting.

News 10′s sister station 13 ABC in Toledo spoke with Raisin Township Police Chief Kevin Grayer.

“Our heart goes out to the family and everyone involved in this. This is a first in a long time for us,” Grayer said. “It’s very unfortunate, a holiday weekend, for everybody involved - not only just the kids and things like that but the residents in the area. They know they live in a secure area here in Raisin Township so it’s just very unfortunate. We don’t really have many homicides like that.”

As of Tuesday morning, the incident remains under investigation.

