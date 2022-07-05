Lansing police seek missing 58-year-old man last heard from May 15

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for Larry Joe Taylor, who has been reported as a missing person by his family.

According to authorities, Taylor last spoke to his family via telephone on May 15. His phone has since been disconnected and police said his family is concerned for his welfare.

Taylor is a 58-year-old man who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Larry Joe Taylor or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Det. Stephanie Kennedy at 517-483-4620.

