Lansing police: Missing 11-year-old boy with autism located safely

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police announced Tuesday evening that an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing and endangered has been located.

According to authorities, David Louis Davis had gone missing earlier that day. He was last seen at about 6 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Bayview Drive and Rivershell Lane.

Police said he will sometimes lie about his name and age and go by Louis.

He is described as being 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with camo sleeves and black shorts. Police said he has autism and may become nonverbal when approached.

Anyone who has seen David Louis Davis or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

