Lansing police seek 15-year-old girl missing for 2 weeks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for Illeana Carley Medina, a 15-year-old who has been missing for more than two weeks.

According to authorities, Medina was last seen on Joshua Street, between Kaynorth Road and Fred Street, on June 20.

She was last seen wearing teal basketball shoes and black shorts. She has shoulder-length brown/orange hair and has an ankle tattoo that reads “KN.”

Anyone who has seen Illeana Carley Medina or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Det. Jennifer Pung at 517-483-4819.

More: Missing in Michigan

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.