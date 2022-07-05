Advertisement

Lansing police seek 15-year-old girl missing for 2 weeks

Family has reported her as a runaway
Illeana Carley Medina
Illeana Carley Medina
By Dane Kelly
Jul. 5, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for Illeana Carley Medina, a 15-year-old who has been missing for more than two weeks.

According to authorities, Medina was last seen on Joshua Street, between Kaynorth Road and Fred Street, on June 20.

She was last seen wearing teal basketball shoes and black shorts. She has shoulder-length brown/orange hair and has an ankle tattoo that reads “KN.”

Anyone who has seen Illeana Carley Medina or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Det. Jennifer Pung at 517-483-4819.

