Advertisement

Lansing Police identify victim after three people were shot on Sunday

Lansing Police identify victim after three people were shot on Sunday
Lansing Police identify victim after three people were shot on Sunday(WRDW)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The victim in a shooting that left one dead and two others wounded in Lansing on Sunday has been identified.

The Lansing Police Department (LPD) has identified the victim as 42-year-old Richard Simmons.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, Lansing Police officers responded to a report of a shooting on City Market Drive. Upon arrival, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating, a nearby hospital reported two more victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

A 37-year-old woman and a 41-year-old male both had multiple gunshot wounds but were listed as stable and are expected to survive.

Police do not believe the three victims were shot at random based and that initial information shows an altercation took place prior to the incident.

A suspect has been identified and is in police custody while LPD continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact:

Next: Lansing police investigating two overnight homicides

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Pro-choice protesters blocked 4th of July parade in Downtown Lansing
10 events in Mid-Michigan to celebrate The 4th of July 2022
‘Going to be more cautious’ -- Workers and visitors are trying to stay safe after Rotary Park shooting
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Active crime scene on City Market Drive in Lansing.
BREAKING: Lansing police investigating two overnight homicides

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 7/05/2022 Midday
Multiple road closures in Ingham County begin Tuesday
Crops are at a critical point in their development, and any rain they can get is crucial.
Farmers looking for more rain, up to an inch per week through August
The recent stretch of dry weather has area farmers hoping for more rain, much like the round we...
Farmers looking for more rain, up to an inch per week through August