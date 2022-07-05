Lansing Police identify victim after three people were shot on Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The victim in a shooting that left one dead and two others wounded in Lansing on Sunday has been identified.

The Lansing Police Department (LPD) has identified the victim as 42-year-old Richard Simmons.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, Lansing Police officers responded to a report of a shooting on City Market Drive. Upon arrival, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating, a nearby hospital reported two more victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

A 37-year-old woman and a 41-year-old male both had multiple gunshot wounds but were listed as stable and are expected to survive.

Police do not believe the three victims were shot at random based and that initial information shows an altercation took place prior to the incident.

A suspect has been identified and is in police custody while LPD continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact:

the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600

Detective Lieutenant Wilcox at 517-483-6845

or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page

