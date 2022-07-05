How to help the Constellation Cat Cafe move to a bigger home
Jul. 5, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A local non-profit that has given more than 1,300 cats and kittens a home... is now on their way to their new home.
The Constellation Cat Café is raising money so they can move into a new facility in Lansing.
Check out the video for ways you can help by donating, volunteering or adopting.
For more information: https://constellationcatcafe.com/
