How to help the Constellation Cat Cafe move to a bigger home

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A local non-profit that has given more than 1,300 cats and kittens a home... is now on their way to their new home.

The Constellation Cat Café is raising money so they can move into a new facility in Lansing.

Check out the video for ways you can help by donating, volunteering or adopting.

For more information: https://constellationcatcafe.com/

