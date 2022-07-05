Have you seen this woman? Barry Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for missing 26-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing woman.

Kirsten Lynn Neeson was last seen leaving her sister’s Keny County home on Friday, June 24 around 9:45 p.m. by her brother-in-law. On Monday, June 27, her sister reported to police that 26-year-old Kirsten never made it to Grand Rapids, her intended destination.

Kirsten does not have a car and it is unknown what she was last wearing.

If you have any information on Kirsten’s whereabouts, contact the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 948-4801 or Barry County Central Dispatch at (269) 948-4800.

