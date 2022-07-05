Advertisement

Former Tigers Pitcher Wickersham Dies

Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers(MLB/MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers have announced that their former starting pitcher Dave Wickersham has died at the age of 86. Wickersham passed on June 18th in Overland Park, Kansas. In 1964 he won 19 games for Detroit and was ejected late in a game which would have given him a 20 victory season.

