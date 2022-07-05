Advertisement

Following Roe V. Wade reversal, Michigan Attorney General issues consumer alert on health apps

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Roe V. Wade, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning residents about certain services that can track fertility and menstrual cycles.

Nessel said when Michiganders are considering a health app, they should compare options on privacy -- how does the app share information and with whom? She said Michiganders should choose the app with the level of privacy preferred to take care of personal information.

Do settings let the user control the health information the app collects and shares? Is the app up to date? Are the app’s services worth your information getting into the wrong hands?

If you feel your rights were violated, you can contact the FTC online here and you can file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office here.

