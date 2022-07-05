Advertisement

Farmers looking for more rain, up to an inch per week through August

Crops are at a critical point in their development, and any rain they can get is crucial.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The recent stretch of dry weather has area farmers hoping for more rain, much like the round we got early Tuesday morning.

The owner of a farm in Shiawassee County says his 1,100 acres of beans are at a critical point in their development, and any rain they can get is crucial.

“Now the plants are blossoming, and we need rain to help make more blossoms,” said David Eickholt. “Or if it’s too dry, it won’t have the blossoms or it will abort the ones that are there, so we could use the rain right today.”

Eickholt says for his crop to be successful, it needs half an inch to an inch of rain each week through August.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

