Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 13,102 new cases, 64 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of coronavirus cases reported in Michigan have remained consistent over the last seven weeks.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 13,102 new cases of COVID and 64 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,872 cases per day, a decrease from last week’s average of 2,050 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,619,533 cases and 36,982 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 670 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a decrease from the 696 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity reported Tuesday was 16.52%, an increase from the 13.37% the week prior.

The next update will be July 12.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 14,803 197 162.1 Eaton County 24,224 393 136.9 Ingham County 58,486 753 154.6 Jackson County 36,690 541 145.7 Shiawassee County 15,223 214 129.2

