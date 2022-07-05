Advertisement

Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 13,102 new cases, 64 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 2,619,533 cases and 36,982 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of coronavirus cases reported in Michigan have remained consistent over the last seven weeks.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 13,102 new cases of COVID and 64 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,872 cases per day, a decrease from last week’s average of 2,050 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,619,533 cases and 36,982 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 670 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a decrease from the 696 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity reported Tuesday was 16.52%, an increase from the 13.37% the week prior.

The next update will be July 12.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County14,803197162.1
Eaton County24,224393136.9
Ingham County58,486753154.6
Jackson County36,690541145.7
Shiawassee County15,223214129.2

