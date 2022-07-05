Christmas in July fundraiser in Jackson aims to make festive holiday season

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Christmas is in the air in Jackson -- that’s because a nonprofit is gearing up to make sure people have a festive holiday season.

People for the Parks and Trails of Jackson has launched a Christmas in July fundraiser and is working to expand light displays to more parks for the holiday season. In 2021, holiday lights were installed in Betsy Butterfield Park and Elnora Moorman Plaza

Money raised during the Christmas in July effort will go toward purchasing accessories needed to install electric lights.

The nonprofit is accepting donations with a goal of $500. If that goal is met, they will have Santa Claus come to Jackson and go down the water slide at Nixon Park.

To donate, or to find more information on People for the Parks and Trails, visit the official website here.

