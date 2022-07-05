Advertisement

Chestnut nabs record 15th Independence Day hot dog eating contest win

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, NY (WILX) - Is there anything more American and at the same time disgusting than the Nathan’s Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest?

The yearly tradition has been dominated for a long time now by competitive eating icon Joey Chestnut and Monday was no different. Although Chestnut was banged up coming into the day as he walked on stage with crutches, he still managed an impressive show.

Chestnut did not let crutches, or even a protestor running on to the stage, get in his way of winning this thing. He managed to eat 63 hot dogs to claim his 7th straight victory and record-setting 15th overall in the Nathan’s Hot Dog eating contest.

Chestnut told NBC he expected it to take about a day and a half to recover physically from consuming the 63 hot dogs.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Pro-choice protesters blocked 4th of July parade in Downtown Lansing
10 events in Mid-Michigan to celebrate The 4th of July 2022
‘Going to be more cautious’ -- Workers and visitors are trying to stay safe after Rotary Park shooting
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Active crime scene on City Market Drive in Lansing.
Lansing police investigating two overnight homicides

Latest News

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 13,102 new cases, 64 deaths over past 7 days
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Gunman fired more than 70 rounds at July 4 parade
Andrew Coleman has been charged with Open Murder.
‘Open Murder’ -- Lansing vehicular homicide suspect charged
Humidity hangs around, Eiffel Tower in need of dire repairs, and a menu makeover
Now Desk Afternoon - July 5, 2022