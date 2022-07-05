Chestnut nabs record 15th Independence Day hot dog eating contest win

BROOKLYN, NY (WILX) - Is there anything more American and at the same time disgusting than the Nathan’s Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest?

The yearly tradition has been dominated for a long time now by competitive eating icon Joey Chestnut and Monday was no different. Although Chestnut was banged up coming into the day as he walked on stage with crutches, he still managed an impressive show.

Chestnut did not let crutches, or even a protestor running on to the stage, get in his way of winning this thing. He managed to eat 63 hot dogs to claim his 7th straight victory and record-setting 15th overall in the Nathan’s Hot Dog eating contest.

Chestnut told NBC he expected it to take about a day and a half to recover physically from consuming the 63 hot dogs.

