Another Big Day For Djokovic

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic(Carine06 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 2.0/MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
-WIMBLEDON, England (AP) - Novak Djokovic erased a two-set deficit against 10th-seeded Jannik Sinner to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the 11th time. Djokovic came back to win 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 at Centre Court. It is his 26th consecutive victory at the All England Club. Djokovic is pursuing a fourth straight title at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament and seventh overall. He will face Cam Norrie of Britain in the semifinals. Norrie won a five-setter against David Goffin to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal. Third-seeded Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria also reached their first Grand Slam semifinals with victories on Tuesday.

