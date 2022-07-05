Advertisement

87-year-old critically injured in motorcycle crash in Northern Michigan

A motorcyclist was critical injured in a July 4, 2022 motorcycle crash in Iosco County.
A motorcyclist was critical injured in a July 4, 2022 motorcycle crash in Iosco County.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An 87-year-old man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on Independence Day.

According to authorities, the crash happened just before 2 p.m. on M-65, near Rollway Road in Plainfield Township. Police said the driver, a resident of East Tawas, was travelling southbound when he lost control of the motorcycle, drove off the road and into a wooded area.

Police said he was transported to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.

