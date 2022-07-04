One dead, one injured in deadly UTV crash in Alpena County

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man in Northern-Michigan has died in a UTV crash Sunday morning.

Police identified the victim as 57-year-old Jerry Mark Oliver from Posen who was killed in a utility task vehicle (UTV) crash.

The incident happened at 1:23 a.m. when Michigan State Police (MSP) were called to a crash off Kensa Road in Long Rapids Township. Authorities said a UTV driven by a 21-year-old man from Lincoln rolled over, killing the passenger, Jerry Oliver.

Officials said the driver was hospitalized.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash as the investigation continues.

