In My View: Tigers still might make some noise

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On the 4th of July it is said the baseball standings reflect pretty accurately how the playoffs might shape up in three more months.

Well the New York Yankees will have the most pressure to win the World Series. The Dodgers in my view are their likely improvement with the Mets and Astros as the top contending teams. The Tigers in a weak division might still make some noise since the playoffs have expanded this year from ten to 12 teams, but let’s admit the Tigers making a playoff run with this group still seems like a long shot.

