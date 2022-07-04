‘Going to be more cautious’ -- Workers and visitors are trying to stay safe after Rotary Park shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Independence Day is about celebrations, fireworks, and cookouts. Sunday morning visitors and workers at Rotary Park tried to stay safe and have fun amid a deadly shooting that happened around 3 a.m.

People told News 10 they are still enjoying their holiday weekend.

“No we’re good we’re just going to be more cautious. I don’t know it’s a double-edged sword with me,” said Robert Smart. “I think that you should be able to have guns but yet when it gets into hands of people over disputes or whatever it is people get killed and it’s unfortunate.”

Joseph Spencer told News 10 he is going to be more cautious at Rotary Park.

“If it happens it happens, I guess, I try not to worry too much about things like that too much,” said Spencer. “Be watchful for any suspicious activity or be careful on who you talk, kind of have your guard up.”

Riley Sielaff works at River Town Adventures and said she wants people to feel safe.

“Don’t come in here thinking that something bad is going to happen, you’re going to be with your family, it’s going to be a holiday,” said Sielaff. “Come in with a positive mind it’s going to be a fun day, a fun experience for everyone. And just always be aware of your surroundings. Keep something on you to protect yourself.”

Lansing’s fireworks are still scheduled to go off from Rotary Park Monday at 7 p.m.

