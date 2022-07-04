Families celebrating Fourth of July parade in Eaton Rapids

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Families enjoyed a day in the sun out in Eaton Rapids for their Fourth of July celebration on Monday. It started with a parade and ended with bounce houses, food, and fireworks.

Crafts, cotton candy, and live entertainment are just some of the things you could do at Howe Memorial Park in Eaton Rapids on the Fourth of July.

Ruby Emerson and Baylee Shepard were hanging out at the park once the parade was over. Baylee said she really liked the parade and told News 10 everything she remembered.

“We saw fire trucks, police cars,” Baylee said. “We saw people in, like, little go-karts and stuff. we saw people on motorcycles.”

The parade was just one of the activities for kids. Some people like Cindy Beck said they were looking forward to getting together to eat food hot off the grill.

“We’re going to a barbeque, a family cookout down the road,” said Beck. “So, hotdogs, pasta salad, just a basic cookout.”

For Mark Michalcewicz, the Pastor of Grace Baptist Church, he said today is an opportunity to be thankful and to spread love to others while doing it.

“Because we care about people,” said Michalcewicz. “We’re thankful that this is a time in Eaton Rapids where our town probably swells two or three times and so we see people, not just that we know, but we see strangers and we get to make new friends and the idea is to try to just help them.”

The two-day event started Sunday and ended Monday with fireworks show at the Howe Memorial Field in Eaton Rapids.

