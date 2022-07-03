BREAKING: Lansing police investigating two overnight homicides

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police are investigating two overnight homicides.

The first homicide occurred at 3 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of City Market Drive in Lansing. Lansing Police officers were dispatched to that area for a reported shooting. Officers arrived and found a 42-year-old male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. While officers were on scene, two additional subjects with apparent gunshot wounds were reported at a local hospital. The second victim, a 37-year-old female, suffered multiple apparent gunshot wounds but is listed in stable condition and is expected to survive. A third subject, a 41-year-old male, also arrived at a local hospital with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He is listed in stable condition and is also expected to survive. Police do not yet know all the details surrounding the incident however it is believed the victims were not random targets based on preliminary information which suggests an altercation took place prior to the shooting. A suspect has been identified and is currently detained.

The second homicide occurred less than an hour later around 3:51 a.m. Sunday on the 1200 block of Shepard Street in Lansing. Lansing Police officers were dispatched to the area on a report of a man struck by a car. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 30-year-old male victim with serious injuries as a result of the incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment but was later pronounced deceased. On scene, officers located the vehicle involved in the incident and learned the accused driver fled from the scene on foot. Lansing Police K9 officers tracked the accused and located him a short distance from the scene. Officers were able to take the accused into custody without further incident. Initial information suggests the victim, accused, and others at the scene were involved in a verbal altercation prior to the victim being hit with a car. Police are investigating this as an intentional act.

Police continue their investigations into these two homicides. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Detective Lieutenant Wilcox at 517-483-6845, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

