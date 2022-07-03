Jackson County Sheriff’s Office promotes boating safety during The Fourth of July weekend

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Lakes and rivers across Mid-Michigan are busy this weekend as people celebrated Independence Day.

Local sheriff deputies hoped people remembered to stay safe on the water. The Fourth of July weekend meant firework celebrations, BBQ cook outs, and lots of boats in the Michigan waters, but with fun comes the possibility of more accidents, injuries, and even deaths.

According to officials, over 5,000 boating accidents occur yearly in the US. That is where the Jackson County sheriff’s office came into play.

Deputy Dan Deering warns boaters to practice the counterclockwise rule, which is the most violated regulation.

“You’ll see half a dozen boats today that will be in violation of the counterclockwise rule and simply that means when you’re on the water ways in Michigan and you’re on an inland lake, you’ve got to go counterclockwise around the lake,” said Deering. “If you go against the green well then there is your reason for us stopping you.”

Deering said just because you are on the water does not mean drinking and driving is legal.

“Definitely have somebody sober on your boat. That’s number one if you’re going to use alcohol when you’re out here,” said Deering. “Use some common sense, slow down yourself understand you can’t turn these boats on a dime.”

Deering added that each boat needs these essentials a life jacket per guest, a fire extinguisher, and a throwable flotation device.

