St. Johns community replaces lemonade stand money

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - For a moment, it looked like a little girl’s hard work raising money for animal shelters was all for naught.

Ella Prohaska, 10, set up a lemonade stand to help raise money at a Kroger in St. Johns and raised $80. She dropped the money in a parking lot and the person who found it wouldn’t give it back.

When word got out that the money was gone, people started donating to her cause. Ella ended up raising more than $2,000. She and her dad said they’re very thankful for the community’s support.

The final total was $2,358, which will be donated to the All About Animals Rescue, an organization that helps homeless pets get adopted.

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.