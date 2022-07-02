Advertisement

Police say 1 killed in explosion during Michigan air show

Battle Creek, Mich. Fire Department.
Battle Creek, Mich. Fire Department.(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) - One person has died following an explosion during a jet-fueled semi-truck performance at a southwestern Michigan air show.

Emergency crews responded after the explosion happened at about 1 p.m. Saturday at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival.

The Battle Creek Police Department announced one death.

An air show spokeswoman says the Shockwave Jet Truck was going down a runway when the explosion occurred.

The truck is part of Springfield, Missouri-based Darnell Racing Enterprises. It is powered by two jet engines and reached speeds topping 300 mph.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subcontractor banned from working in Meridian Township
‘In the interest of public safety’ -- Subcontractor banned from working in Meridian Township
‘We shouldn’t have to live like this’ -- Ingham County trailer park faces more problems
A person was struck by a train in Delta Township on July 1, 2022.
Man struck by train in Delta Township critically injured
Ramp from US-127 to I-96 sees closure due to semi truck rollover crash
Bruce Edward Gant Jr.
Police ask for public’s help finding missing Lansing man

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 7/2/2022 Evening Update
WILX Weather Webcast 7/2/2022 Morning Update
Ramp from US-127 to I-96 sees closure due to semi truck rollover crash
Future of abortion in Michigan remains unclear
Future of abortion in Michigan remains unclear