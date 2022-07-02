Future of abortion in Michigan remains unclear

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A week after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, the fight over abortion rights in Michigan has gotten louder.

Hundreds of people rallied in downtown Jackson in support of choice. There were no counter-protesters. It was a peaceful demonstration that brought Michiganders together to make their voices heard.

Akearah Anderson has never been one for the spotlight, but she conquered her fear Friday.

“Public speaking is not my forte, but I push myself to get out there, because somebody needs to stand up because if somebody doesn’t, nobody else will,” Anderson said.

The recent Jackson College graduate said when the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, she knew she had to do something.

“I’ve always been into protesting and using your voice,” Anderson said. “I am very passionate about getting the youth out here so they can learn how to use their voices and be activists in their communities.”

Anderson -- along with pastors, Attorney General Dana Nessel and others -- rallied with hundreds for abortion rights.

While abortion is still legal in Michigan, Jackson Right to Life said they hope that changes.

“We’re just happy that the abortion issues have been sent back to the states where they belong,” said Jackson Right to Life director Kathy Potts. “So that people -- through their legislatures -- can have a voice whichever way they choose. But we hope they will choose life.”

Potts hopes discussions on both sides of the issue continue and said both sides want to help women.

“We’re open to discussion anytime,” Potts said. “But there are certain things we won’t concede to and that is abortion.”

Protesters in Jackson said they aren’t changing their minds either.

“You have the right to do whatever you want with your own body, regardless of what anybody else says,” Anderson said.

The conversation is expected to be front-and-center during the 2022 Midterm Elections.

Both sides said they’re not sure where the fight will go next. A judge had put a pause on an old Michigan law that bans abortion, making it legal in the state for now.

