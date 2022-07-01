Your Health: HIV prevention

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - National HIV Testing Day was June 27. It aims to bring community partners and healthcare providers together to promote testing, prevention and treatment to reduce the spread of HIV.

With new treatments and medications, HIV is no longer a death sentence. That’s especially true for Maricela Berumen, who has lived with the disease for nearly 20 years.

“HIV doesn’t have me,” Berumen said. “I have HIV.”

In addition to treatments, new advances have been made in in preventing the disease as well. One of the newest tools is a preventive medication called PrEP.

“Only 10% of the over one million individuals that are really vulnerable to HIV were actually accessing PrEP,” said Dr. Ashley Leech. “This is a once daily medication that individuals can take to significantly reduce their risk of acquiring HIV.”

But a survey of doctors discovered only about half of them prescribed PrEP to HIV-vulnerable patients. How can someone get access to PrEP? Since a prescription is required, check with a primary doctor first.

If you don’t have a doctor, use an HIV services locator to find a local PrEP provider. If medical insurance is a problem, a program called Ready, Set, Prep provides free medications. Giving access to care to end the HIV epidemic.

Another avenue to access PrEP: pharmacists. Colorado, Nevada, and California have all passed laws allowing pharmacists to prescribe PrEP. The study also found that primary care physicians were more likely to prescribe than infectious disease specialists.

