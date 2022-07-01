Video captures driver flee Michigan State Police, motorcycle crash

DETROIT (WILX) - Michigan State Police said they are seeing a growing trend in drivers not pulling over for traffic stops.

The department said these drivers are putting themselves and the public at risk. Police said bad driving behaviors have led to a rise in fatal crashes across Michigan.

One of the more recent cases resulted in a motorcycle crash in Metro Detroit. Dashboard camera footage captured a white SUV drive off through a red light during a traffic stop. A motorcycle driving through a green light at the intersection crashed after appearing to swerve to avoid the SUV.

In Michigan, fleeing and eluding is a felony that can result in a driver’s license being suspended or revoked and potential jailtime.

