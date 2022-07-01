Advertisement

Video captures driver flee Michigan State Police, motorcycle crash

Video captures driver flee Michigan State Police, cause motorcycle crash
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (WILX) - Michigan State Police said they are seeing a growing trend in drivers not pulling over for traffic stops.

The department said these drivers are putting themselves and the public at risk. Police said bad driving behaviors have led to a rise in fatal crashes across Michigan.

One of the more recent cases resulted in a motorcycle crash in Metro Detroit. Dashboard camera footage captured a white SUV drive off through a red light during a traffic stop. A motorcycle driving through a green light at the intersection crashed after appearing to swerve to avoid the SUV.

Michigan State Police dashcam footage of the incident can be watched in the video player above.

In Michigan, fleeing and eluding is a felony that can result in a driver’s license being suspended or revoked and potential jailtime.

