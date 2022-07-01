Ramp from US-127 to I-96 closed due to semi truck rollover crash
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A semi truck rollover crash in Lansing caused a ramp closure Friday evening.
The ramp from northbound US-127 to westbound I-96 was closed just before 6:30 p.m. due the rollover crash.
It is unknown if there are any injuries.
Residents are urged to find an alternate route.
This is a developing story. News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.
