Ramp from US-127 to I-96 closed due to semi truck rollover crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A semi truck rollover crash in Lansing caused a ramp closure Friday evening.

The ramp from northbound US-127 to westbound I-96 was closed just before 6:30 p.m. due the rollover crash.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

Residents are urged to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.