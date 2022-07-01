Advertisement

Potter Park Zoo receives $2 million in state funding

Potter Park Zoo to receive $2 million
By Gena Harris
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - $75.7 billion. It’s the largest state budget in Michigan’s history and its ready for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s signature.

That budget includes a unique line item: $2 million for the Potter Park Zoo.

Potter Park Zoo officials told News they don’t know a time when the zoo has received money from the state budget, and they are excited about it. In fact, they have a project already in mind to spend the money: A new animal hospital.

Background: Gov. Whitmer, Republican-led legislature agree on 2023 budget

The zoo has already been raising money for the hospital, which will have more space to treat the zoo animals as well as a large quarantine area. Hospital officials said that quarantine space is really needed.

Amy Morris-Hall, Society Executive Director for Potter Park Zoo, said the hospital won’t just be for treating animals; It will be a classroom for the community.

“The front of the facility will be public facing so we will have windows and television screens so people can see procedures as they are being done, and we’ll have someone interpreting what’s happening outside of the window and there’s also the potential for our veterinarian and team to communicate with the public,” Morris-Hall said.

The zoo has about $1.5 million to get to in order to reach their end goal of $4.5 million. However, with the funding added by the state, Morris-Hall said she is confident this hospital will be built.

She said, “We want this to be not only a great veterinary facility for our animals. We also want this to be a wonderful learning opportunity for the public and community that has supported us for so long.”

