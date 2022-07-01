Advertisement

Police ask for public’s help finding missing Lansing man

Bruce Edward Gant Jr.
Bruce Edward Gant Jr.(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are asking for the public to help them find a man who is missing and may be in danger.

The family of Bruce Gant has reported him as missing and police believe he may be in danger due to mental health issues. Gant was last seen in person on June 8, near the 4000 block of Gilford Circle in Lansing.

“Family has spoken to Bruce via telephone and he is believed to be in the Detroit area,” Lansing Police said. “Bruce does suffer from mental health issues, and his family is concerned for his welfare.”

Although the family believes he may be in Detroit, investigators have asked his hometown community to keep an eye out as well.

Bruce Edward Gant Jr is 43 years old, 5′7″ and 165lbs. Anyone who believes they have seen him is asked contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Jennifer Pung at 517-483-4819.

Next:

