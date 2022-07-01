Advertisement

Person struck by train in Delta Township, Millett Highway closed

Residents are urged to avoid the area
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Millett Highway in Delta Township at Lansing Road is closed due to a collision.

Eaton County officials confirmed someone was struck by a train and critically injured Friday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office has responded to the scene.

Traffic is backed up on Waverly and Mount Hope roads due to the incident. Residents are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

