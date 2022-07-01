Person struck by train in Delta Township, Millett Highway closed

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Millett Highway in Delta Township at Lansing Road is closed due to a collision.

Eaton County officials confirmed someone was struck by a train and critically injured Friday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office has responded to the scene.

Traffic is backed up on Waverly and Mount Hope roads due to the incident. Residents are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

