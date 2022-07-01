Advertisement

No injuries reported in Livingston County golf house fire

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Investigators in Livingston County are working to figure out what caused a fire at a golf course in Howell.

The flames broke out Friday morning at Faulkwood Shores Golf Club, located on Hughes Road between Golf Club Road and Grand River Avenue. Authorities said the fire started in the clubhouse and caused significant damage.

Fire crews had to cut a hole in the roof of the building to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

