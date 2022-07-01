Advertisement

In My View: Big Ten rumors

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What the Big Ten about to add USC and UCLA down the road? The rumors are hot and heavy.

Money is the driving sports in college sports so this could well be a move that triggers massive expansion to the power five conferences and does away with the NCAA for governing the big time schools in the future. When the first domino falls then look out but the changes in college sports continue to come big time.

More: In My View

