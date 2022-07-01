Michigan man charged for role in Capitol riot

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan man has been arrested and charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors say Luke Michael Lints, 27, of Traverse City was charged Thursday in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with civil disorder, a felony, and related misdemeanor offenses.

Lints was arrested in Traverse City.

Court documents say Lints was among rioters who repeatedly engaged in violence against law enforcement officers guarding the Capitol. In a press release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District for Columbia outlined the actions they believe Lints was involved in.

“Lints participated in the confrontation with law enforcement officers in the Lower West Terrace and tunnel areas of the Capitol,” they wrote. “He entered the tunnel on the Lower West Terrace at approximately 3:10 p.m., making his way towards the front of the police line.”

They say Lints was among those who physically assaulted officers.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote, “He held a police shield and pushed back against law enforcement officers. At one point, Lints used a police shield to prevent a law enforcement officer from closing a door to protect himself from the rioters. Lints also was part of the crowd directly outside the tunnel as a Metropolitan Police Department officer was being assaulted by rioters.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

