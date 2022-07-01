Advertisement

Kitten severely burned in dumpster fire finds forever home after full recovery

Savannah was just 4 weeks old when rescuers pulled her from a dumpster fire. (Source: @ClarkCountyNV/Twitter)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) – A kitten that has fully recovered after being severely burned in a dumpster fire in early May has found its forever home.

The kitten, named Savannah, was adopted Tuesday after eight weeks of recovery.

On May 3, Clark County Animal Protection Services and Animal Foundation Las Vegas teamed up to save the 4-week-old kitten from a dumpster fire.

The kitten, named Savannah, was adopted Tuesday after eight weeks of recovery.
The kitten, named Savannah, was adopted Tuesday after eight weeks of recovery.(@ClarkCountyNV/Twitter)

According to Clark County officials, after burn treatment, time in an incubator, and food, Savannah went to a foster home for rest and recovery.

County officials posted an update on Savannah’s progress on May 29, saying she still had scars from her burns but was healing well. They said Savannah is playful, loves attention, and should live a happy, normal life.

After a few weeks of recovering, Savannah's burns were healing well and her personality started to show. (Source: @ClarkCountyNV/Twitter)

On Tuesday, county officials posted a final update, saying Savannah was fully healed and adopted. While her burns prevented rescuers from knowing what color her coat was, she now shows a healthy dilute tortoiseshell coloring of gray and tan.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas...
Former MSU star Miles Bridges arrested on a felony warrant, Hornets release statement
‘We shouldn’t have to live like this’ -- Ingham County trailer park faces more problems
Health officials report first probable case of monkeypox identified in Michigan
June 30, 2022. Three teenagers accused in the shooting death of a Lansing 17-year-old were...
Charges issued in shooting that killed Lansing teenager
Cheap gas prices cause chaos in Delta Township

Latest News

There were 11 dogs, nine of which were puppies, at the home when the fire broke out.
Woman, 11 dogs rescued from Ohio house fire
A person was struck by a train in Delta Township on July 1, 2022.
Person struck by train in Delta Township, Millett Highway closed
Person struck by train in Delta Township, Millett Highway closed
4th of July
Mason 4th of July Parade
East Lansing Fire Captain, therapy dog sent to Uvalde.
East Lansing Fire Department captain deployed to Uvalde Texas