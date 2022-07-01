‘In the interest of public safety’ -- Subcontractor banned from working in Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A subcontractor has been banned from working in Meridian Township after they caused a gas leak, then refused to comply with a township firefighter on the scene.

The incident took place on June 28. Township officials say the Fire Department and Department of Public Works was called to Hickorywood Drive in Okemos on reports of a gas leak. Upon arrival they confirmed there was a leak, determining it was caused by underground drilling being performed by International Inc.

A Meridian Township firefighter said that a worker from International Inc. was digging in a hole near the gas leak. The worker was asked to stop digging, but did not comply until the firefighter forced them to leave the area so a safety perimeter could be established for Consumers Energy to repair the gas leak.

Following the incident, township officials made the decision to ban the company from working in Meridian.

“In the interest of public safety, International Inc. is no longer permitted to work in Meridian Township,” said Dan Opsommer, Assistant Township Manager. “We will continue to work with residents to ensure MetroNet properly restores their yards and removes the appropriate Miss Dig flags by Wednesday, July 13.”

Miss Dig flags note where critical utility lines are. Township residents have been asked to not remove any of the flags that have been placed in their yards. The Township has asked MetroNet to complete all backfilling of holes, yard restoration work and to remove all appropriate Miss Dig flags by July 13 at 5:00 pm.

The township said the ban was issued in part because of existing concerns they had with the company.

“As a result of this incident and past concerns regarding work performed, an indefinite cease and desist order has been issued to International Inc.,” officials said in an email.

MetroNet’s subcontractor was actively working in the following neighborhoods when the cease and desist order went into effect:

Tacoma Hills

Sanders Tacoma Hills

Shaker Heights

Forest Hills

Cornell Woods

Cornell Woods North

MetroNet is working to find a new subcontractor to complete their work in Meridian Township and will be required to update all existing permits with the Township before resuming any work that is not related to backfilling holes, yard restoration and removing Miss Dig flags.

