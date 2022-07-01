Advertisement

Flint water crisis prosecution files motion for cases to continue

Defendants facing charges in Flint water crisis
Defendants facing charges in Flint water crisis(WNEM)
By James Paxson
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint water Prosecution led by Solicitor General Fadwa Hammound and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Friday they have filed two sets of motions to continue the prosecution of nine people related to the water crisis.

Residents can find the motions here.

“The Supreme Court did not question the merit of our cases, nor evaluate the evidence in these proceedings,” Hammoud said. “Judge Newblatt, serving as the one-man grand juror, relied on a decades-long process to evaluate substantial evidence presented in these cases and issued indictments based on that evidence. The opinion issued by the Court outlined new rules regarding the process related to Michigan’s one-man grand jury statute and these motions comply with those rules. We are confident that the evidence in these cases supports the charges and look forward to proving that in court.”

The first motions apply to defendants facing felony charges. The prosecution team is asking for cases to remain in District Court for preliminary exams to follow the Supreme Court’s opinion.

The second motions apply to defendants with misdemeanor charges.

“These motions confirm our commitment to keep fighting for the people of Flint,” Worthy said. “As prosecutors, it is our duty to pursue all available means to secure justice for the people we serve, and I am committed to seeing this prosecution through to its conclusion.”

The criminal charges issued to the nine defendants can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas...
Former MSU star Miles Bridges arrested on a felony warrant, Hornets release statement
‘We shouldn’t have to live like this’ -- Ingham County trailer park faces more problems
Health officials report first probable case of monkeypox identified in Michigan
June 30, 2022. Three teenagers accused in the shooting death of a Lansing 17-year-old were...
Charges issued in shooting that killed Lansing teenager
Subcontractor banned from working in Meridian Township
‘In the interest of public safety’ -- Subcontractor banned from working in Meridian Township

Latest News

Community replaces lemonade stand money
St. Johns community replaces lemonade stand money
Community replaces lemonade stand money
Lemonade draft
Video captures driver flee Michigan State Police, cause motorcycle crash
Video captures driver flee Michigan State Police, motorcycle crash
Ramp from US-127 to I-96 closed due to semi truck rollover crash
Subcontractor banned from working in Meridian Township
‘In the interest of public safety’ -- Subcontractor banned from working in Meridian Township