Downtown Lansing to see several street closures due to 4th of July Parade

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several streets in Downtown Lansing will be closed mid-Monday.

City officials announced that the closures are due to the city’s Fourth of July Parade.

The closures will last from 10 a.m. to about 2 p.m.

Ottawa and Allegan streets will be closed from Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard to Washington Square.

Butler Boulevard will be closed between Ionia and Ottawa streets.

Walnut Street will be closed between Ottawa and Washtenaw streets.

Capitol Avenue will be closed between Ionia and Allegan streets.

Lansing’s parade will take place at 11 a.m. at the Capitol Loop. A Fourth of July concert, followed by fireworks, will take place at 8 p.m. at Adado Riverfront Park.

