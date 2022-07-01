Advertisement

Downtown Lansing to see several street closures due to 4th of July Parade

These streets will be closed for about 4 hours on July 4, 2022.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several streets in Downtown Lansing will be closed mid-Monday.

City officials announced that the closures are due to the city’s Fourth of July Parade.

The closures will last from 10 a.m. to about 2 p.m.

  • Ottawa and Allegan streets will be closed from Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard to Washington Square.
  • Butler Boulevard will be closed between Ionia and Ottawa streets.
  • Walnut Street will be closed between Ottawa and Washtenaw streets.
  • Capitol Avenue will be closed between Ionia and Allegan streets.

Lansing’s parade will take place at 11 a.m. at the Capitol Loop. A Fourth of July concert, followed by fireworks, will take place at 8 p.m. at Adado Riverfront Park.

