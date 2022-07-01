Advertisement

Detroit Delta Airlines pilots join informational picket

They’re saying they are being overworked post-pandemic due to employee shortages.
They’re saying they are being overworked post-pandemic due to employee shortages.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Just in time for the biggest holiday travel weekend of the year, there are issues at some airports across the country.

Detroit pilots with Delta Airlines are taking part in an informational picket as pilots continue to negotiate a new contract. The pilots saying they are being overworked post-pandemic due to employee shortages and that has caused some of the problems with the airlines including Delta.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian has issued a statement saying in part:

“If you’ve encountered delays and cancellations recently, I apologize. We’ve spent years establishing delta as the industry leader in reliability, and though the majority of our flights continue to operate on time, this level of disruption and uncertainty is unacceptable.”

Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said it is time for the airline industry to deliver, saying he has spoken directly with airlines.

More: “Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas...
Former MSU star Miles Bridges arrested on a felony warrant, Hornets release statement
Health officials report first probable case of monkeypox identified in Michigan
June 30, 2022. Three teenagers accused in the shooting death of a Lansing 17-year-old were...
Charges issued in shooting that killed Lansing teenager
Cheap gas prices cause chaos in Delta Township
Michigan GM subsidiary workers prepare for potential strike

Latest News

They’re saying they are being overworked post-pandemic due to employee shortages.
Detroit Delta Airlines pilots join informational picket
Michigan State Capitol building
Gov. Whitmer, Republican-led legislature agree on 2023 budget
Showers possible, a new trial in the Whitmer kidnapping plot, and a moon mystery
Now Desk Morning - July 1, 2022
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase