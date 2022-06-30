‘We shouldn’t have to live like this’ -- Ingham County trailer park faces more problems

WILLIAMSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in an Ingham County trailer park are concerned they may need to find a new place to live.

The Ingham County Health Department stepped in to investigate, but residents said things haven’t improved much.

Sara Dailey has lived in Willow Village for five years.

“I honestly hate it. I hate it. It makes me want to cry,” Dailey said. “We shouldn’t have to live like this.”

The front door is falling off, the floor is caving in and she can’t even take a shower.

”We shouldn’t have to live like this. We’re supposed to shower, and use our door, and not cave in and fall through the floor,” Dailey said.

Originally, raw sewage was backing up into homes and around the property. Willow Village General Manager said the sewage problem has been fixed and he’s turning his focus to repairs needed on the homes.

“All my lines are clean, all the drainage is leaving the premises,” Ricky said. “I’m getting everything caught up. I’ve got the outside fixed and now I’m trying to work on the inside.”

Residents said it wasn’t always like this and they’re now worried about what would happen if they have to move.

“I know none of us really have the means to move right now. It would be really hard. I honestly don’t know what we would do,” Dailey said. “We’re really good neighbors, everyone respects each other. We all get along, our kids play together and they are all friends. It’s a very good community. It just feels it is going to get broken up.”

The Health Department was asked where its investigation stands, but News 10 has not heard anything back by the time this story was published.

The state has resources available for people who are renting homes, available here.

