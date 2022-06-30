Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Afternoon - Monitoring drought possibilities, going up with the Blue Angels, and more

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki gives an updated forecast for the holiday weekend and if we should be worried about droughts.

Plus man wanted in connection with the shooting of two Alabama deputies has been arrested, what’s trending this afternoon and what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Cheap gas prices cause chaos in Delta Township
Health officials report first probable case of monkeypox identified in Michigan
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas...
Former MSU star Miles Bridges arrested on a felony warrant, Hornets release statement
Michigan GM subsidiary workers prepare for potential strike
US gas stations can now place $175 bank hold on cards

Latest News

Lansing man sentenced to 10 years for drug possession, high-speed chase
WILX Weather Webcast 6/30/2022 Midday
The new guidance affects the privacy rule in the Health Insurance Portability and...
Changes coming to patient privacy following Roe v. Wade decision
Strike at GM Grand River plant averted after last minute deal reached