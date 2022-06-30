Strike at GM Grand River plant averted after last minute deal reached

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Well, that de-escalated quickly.

General Motors (GM) and the United Auto Workers union (UAW) had been braced for a strike after negotiations between the car manufacturer and the team who makes the vehicle subsystems, GM Subsystems Manufacturing, seemed to be at an impasse. The strike was set for Thursday at 10 a.m.

The appointed time came and went without a crowd gathering to strike. Then, at 10:03 a.m. Thursday, a GM spokesperson sent out a surprise announcement.

“General Motors and the UAW have reached a tentative agreement for GM Subsystems Manufacturing LLC employees,” they said. “The UAW will now focus on the ratification process. We won’t be discussing details of the tentative agreement until the ratification process is complete.”

With an apparent agreement reached at the last minute, work is now scheduled to continue as normal for the manufacturer.

